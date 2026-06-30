News

Was it a pre-planned murder? 

June 30, 2026

CCTV footage shows two persons entering the house on Sunday night 

Mysuru: According to sources, Nithyananda’s murder was pre-planned and Susheela, along with a man, a native of Kolar and another person, may have murdered Nithyananda. 

A CCTV camera installed near the house of Nithyananda has captured footage of two persons entering the house on Sunday night.  

The Police have collected the CCTV footage and the DVR of the CCTV camera of a nearby hotel, it is learnt. 

Susheela’s story 

At about 9 pm on Sunday, Nithyananda had ordered food online and the neighbours have seen Susheela collecting the food from the delivery boy and taking the food parcel inside the house. 

At about 5.30 am on Monday, Susheela called her former neighbour, who is residing elsewhere now and told him that her husband was not waking up, following which the former neighbour and his wife rushed to Nithyananda’s house. 

When they asked Susheela what had happened, she (Susheela) told them that Nithyananda had suffered from chest pain a few days ago and she had taken him to Jayadeva Hospital and got him treated. But at about 3.30 am on Monday, Nithyananda complained of severe chest pain and she had taken him to Kamakshi Hospital, where the doctors who examined Nithyananda, told her that he had consumed liquor and hence they cannot treat him now and asked her to bring him in the morning. 

Body covered till neck 

When Nithyananda’s brother Prof. Naveen Kumar came to the house at about 8.30 am, Susheela told him the same story. When he saw the body of Nithyananda, it was draped with a bed sheet covering the neck.  

But when the body was being shifted from the room to the hall of the house, they saw scratch marks on his cheek and strangulation mark around his neck. 

It is said that when senior Police officers grilled Susheela, she spilled the beans and revealed that she had strangled Nithyananda to death with a saree with help from another person. 

The conspiracy behind the murder and the real reason for murdering Nithyananda will be known only after a thorough investigation. 

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