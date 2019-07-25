Wastage of potable water in Kanakadasanagar

Sir,

In every place including our city people are facing scarcity of potable water with monsoon rains failing at catchment areas of many rivers including Cauvery. Such being the case, all of us have to judiciously use water.

But in our city we often see potable water going to drains by leakinsg water pipes unattended for several days. I am hereby reporting one such case where since a week the potable water is gushing out of broken pipe and going waste on 3rd ‘A’ Cross, ‘I’ Block, Dattagalli-Kanakadasanagar, near the Ring Road. It’s a case of noticing by everyone and thinking someone would complain and finally no one doing that.

I hope the authorities of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) or KUWS&DB would fix the leaking problem.

Further I often see the tankers carrying potable water, both Government as well as private, spilling precious water all along their drive on the roads.

– B.G. Balaji, Mysuru, 24.7.2019

