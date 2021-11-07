Water release from KRS: No boating at Ranganathittu

November 7, 2021

Srirangapatna: Following increase in the inflow of water to Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam since the last three days, the same quantity of water is being let out to Cauvery River from the Dam which has increased the water level of the river.

This has forced the Forest Department authorities at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Srirangapatna to temporarily suspend boating service at the bird sanctuary since Nov. 5. But the bird sanctuary is open to the public.

Range Forest Officer (RFO) — Mysuru Wildlife Range — K. Surendra, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning said that the boating service at the bird sanctuary was temporarily suspended on Nov. 5 following rise in water level of Cauvery River. But battery-operated vehicles are available and bird-watching activity is going on and only the boating service is temporarily suspended till the water level recedes, he added.

The KRS authorities, who are maintaining the maximum level of 124.80 ft are releasing excess water which is flowing into the Dam from the catchment areas which are witnessing good rains since a couple of days, resulting in increased water flow to Cauvery River.

Picture shows vehicles being told about the change.

On Nov. 5, KRS received an inflow of 6,492 cusecs and the total outflow from the Dam was 6,283. The inflow on Nov. 6 was 8,575 cusecs and the total outflow was 8,366. Today, KRS Dam received 10,658 cusecs water which was recorded at 6 am and a total of 10,449 cusecs has been released from the Dam.

The Forest Department authorities have put up a board at the entrance of the Bird Sanctuary, near the ticket counters, informing the tourists about the temporary suspension of boating service.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary is located on the banks of River Cauvery downstream of the KRS reservoir near Srirangapatna and once water is released from KRS Reservoir, it gushes downstream resulting in the increase of water level of Cauvery River in the sanctuary.

The Forest Department, keeping the safety of tourist lives in mind, have temporarily suspended the boating activities. Boating activities will resume once the water level decreases and remains stable.