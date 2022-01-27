Water seepage from KRS Dam a daunting task

January 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A record amount of rocks have been extracted during deep earth digging to implement the Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water Project. As such, there is continuous seepage of water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam.

This year, the maximum storage at KRS Dam has crossed more than 55 continuous days and as such the pressure of water is more and there is seepage into the Hale Unduwadi water project site. Workers and site engineers are constantly draining out excess water and this is proving to be a challenging task.

Despite this hurdle, the progress of the project is remarkable, said MP Pratap Simha and MLA G.T. Devegowda who visited the project site this morning.

Officials told the MLA and the MP that as there will be an exponential demand for water in the coming years, a jackwell is being constructed to accommodate machines that have a capacity of 2,500 HP. A horizontal thrust of 1,000 MT is generated from eight motors when the machines are shut off.

A tie back system using rock anchoring is being used as per good practises in the construction industry to withstand the thrust. The jackwell and the pump house foundation are being built as per the latest technology and there is maximum use of iron beams and concrete, officials added.

After visiting the Hale Unduwadi project, Pratap Simha and G.T. Devegowda visited the Meghalapura water purification project that has a capacity to store 12.5 MLD. A chemical house is being constructed and land acquisition is pending for the rest of the works.

Pipes of various dimensions (1829 mm, 1422 mm and 1168 mm) have been purchased and stored. To ensure that the pipes last longer, for the first time cement mortar inner lining and brush outer grunting based on new hydraulic and pneumatic models are being used, officials explained.