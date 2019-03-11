Water sprinklers, melons, fruit juice keep Mysuru Zoo denizens cool

Mysuru: Sweltering weather is prevailing in Mysuru and more hotter days are expected. While humans opt for air conditioners, fans and coolers, Zoo denizens are being kept cool with water sprinklers, fruits and tender coconuts and lots of water to maintain hydration level. The rising mercury levels have kept the Zoo authorities on their toes as protecting animals from summer heat is their top priority. Water is being sprinkled on animals, especially the ones in the open like elephants, giraffes, camels, lions and chimpanzees.

“Water is being sprinkled on the bodies of animals once in three hours to keep them cool and the food given to herbivorous animals contain a lot of water content which include watermelons, musk-melons, oranges, soya bean milk, mosambis, grapes and cucumbers. Chimpanzees and African apes are fed with tender coconut water and vitamin tablets to help them withstand summer heat,” Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni told SOM.

The ponds inside the Zoo are filled twice a day to ensure sufficient drinking water for the animals. “These are some of the regular measures that are taken in the Zoo during summer. In addition, we provide fresh fruit juices and electrolyte-enhanced water to animals and special attention is being given to keep the animals hydrated even in the peak of summer,” he added. A small pond has been created in the enclosures of tiger, leopard and lion while the jumbos enjoy a mud bath at the wallows.

“The focus is on health of primates like chimps as they get stressed by the heat because their body is covered by thick hair and we therefore alter their diet to keep them fit and agile. Water is sprayed on them inside their holding rooms and ice blocks are dipped at their pools to keep water chilled,” he added.

Ice cubes are being placed inside the enclosures of tigers and bears on a daily basis and ice blocks are placed inside the ponds of Himalayan bears too. “Zoo veterinarians visit the enclosures of every animal every day and the keepers are on a high alert. Zookeepers are being directed to inspect animal faeces every morning and to alert the authorities if they find any difference,” Kulkarni said.

