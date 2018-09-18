‘We 7 JD(S) MLAs from Mandya are like bodyguards of CM’, Says Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju

Mandya: Maintaining that all the seven JD(S) MLAs from Mandya are like bodyguards of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, himself an MLA from the district, has asserted that the BJP cannot ‘purchase’ any JD(S) MLA from Mandya district.

Speaking to press persons after holding a progress review meeting at Ambedkar Bhavan in Malavalli town yesterday, he claimed that JD(S) was ready to make a much better offer to BJP MLAs if BJP leaders resorted to poaching MLAs from the ruling coalition.

Reiterating that all the seven JD(S) MLAs from Mandya — D.C. Thammanna, K.C. Narayan Gowda, Suresh Gowda, M. Srinivas, Ravindra Srikantaiah, Annadani and himself were rock solidly behind CM Kumaraswamy, Puttaraju, referring to former BJP Minister C.P. Yogeshwar, said that Yogeshwar must first master leadership qualities, instead of making attempts to poach MLAs.

Malavalli MLA Annadani, speaking at Marehalli in Malavalli taluk yesterday, asserted that he would not leave the JD(S) even if the BJP offers him a plum portfolio. Maintaining that he was loyal to the party, Annadani said that he always stood for principles and was not after money or power.

He further said that all the seven JD(S) MLAs from the sugar district were united and no one can question their loyalty to the party.

Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda, speaking at Maraliga in Maddur taluk yesterday, said that he was not for sale and as such there was no question of becoming a victim of ‘Operation Kamala.’

Pointing out that the people had elected him as a JD(S) MLA, Suresh Gowda alleged that the BJP had contacted many MLAs of the ruling coalition, but was not successful in poaching even one of them.

Reasserting that none from the JD(S) would switch over to the BJP, he said that all the MLAs would like to be with the ruling party and as the JD(S)-Congress coalition is in power, no JD(S) MLA would quit the party.