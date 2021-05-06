“We don’t want beds, just give us oxygen”

May 6, 2021

Patients at K.R. Hospital avail treatment outside COVID Ward

Mysore/Mysuru: Frantic calls for life-saving oxygen is becoming louder by the day as Mysuru grapples with a deepening COVID-19 crisis and dwindling medical supplies.

In fact, at the State-run K.R. Hospital where more than 600 Coronavirus patients are being treated, patients who are eager to be taken in are pleading with the hospital authorities for oxygen.

“We don’t need beds and are ready to sleep on the floor. But please give us oxygen,” they plead. With spiralling cases, many patients are not getting beds at K.R. Hospital. Some of the patients are availing treatment even without beds as they are only dependent on life-saving oxygen. They sleep on the floor and sit on chairs within the COVID Wards just for the sake of oxygen.

Though over 600 beds are reserved for COVID-19 patients, the Hospital is falling short due to increase in the number of positive cases. Many patients are facing problems due to non-availability of beds.

As a result, the Hospital has started treatment only for needy patients at the registration counter where triage system is being followed. Patients with severe breathing issues in the COVID Emergency Ward are treated on priority by arranging oxygen.

The prevailing situation at the K.R. Hospital is worrying patients and their relatives. Ambulances carrying positive patients are regularly lined up in front of the Emergency Ward and they wait for long hours for want of beds. Some patients were seen begging with the nursing staff and doctors for treatment. Patients are admitted into the Wards only after recovered patients are discharged.

The COVID Emergency Ward is packed with positive patients and with more than 2,000 positive cases being reported daily, there has been steady increase in patient admission into all hospitals in Mysuru.

A few in need of beds and treatment are fuming at senior officials who are in-charge of COVID control in the District for switching off their mobile phones after 8 pm. This has angered residents who have urged senior officers to look into this on priority.