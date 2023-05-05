‘We need hop-on-hop-off flights from Mysuru’

Mysore/Mysuru: NAREDCO Mysuru Chairman Divyesh told the gathering that there is a desperate need to introduce hop-on-hop-off flights from Mysuru to different destinations. “We need at least three Mysuru-centric flights that give a person an opportunity to travel from Mysuru for example to Goa, Chennai, New Delhi or Hyderabad and back to Mysuru,” he said.
“A person leaving Mysuru in the morning or afternoon for a business trip to Goa, Chennai, Delhi or Hyderabad must be made sure of coming back home on the same day. He would not mind waiting for even an hour at a transit point so that he can get home. This hop-on-hop-off flight will change the face of Mysuru business and uplift Brand Mysuru,” he opined.
During the panel discussion too, the present Mysuru flight timings were discussed where speakers felt that the timings of certain flights are tourist and industry-unfriendly and had limited scope. “We need to bring in a spending crowd to Mysuru to improve the economy,” Divyesh added.
Any more flights to Mysuru will be after airport expansion.Hoping that Mr.Simha will ask authorities to complete it before December so that more flights can be introduced before 2024 General Elections.
Udaan 5.O the regional connectivity scheme has been launched by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) .This round focuses on Category 2 ( 20+80 seats) and Category 3 ( >80 seats).The aim is to operationalise 1000 routes and 50 additional airports heliports and water aerodromes,Viability Gap Funding has been capped at 600km but the length cap of stage which was earlier 600km is waived off .Airlines are now required to start operations within 4 months of allotment of the Route.Looking forward to Mysuru getting more routes under this scheme.