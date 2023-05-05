‘We need hop-on-hop-off flights from Mysuru’

May 5, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: NAREDCO Mysuru Chairman Divyesh told the gathering that there is a desperate need to introduce hop-on-hop-off flights from Mysuru to different destinations. “We need at least three Mysuru-centric flights that give a person an opportunity to travel from Mysuru for example to Goa, Chennai, New Delhi or Hyderabad and back to Mysuru,” he said.

“A person leaving Mysuru in the morning or afternoon for a business trip to Goa, Chennai, Delhi or Hyderabad must be made sure of coming back home on the same day. He would not mind waiting for even an hour at a transit point so that he can get home. This hop-on-hop-off flight will change the face of Mysuru business and uplift Brand Mysuru,” he opined.

During the panel discussion too, the present Mysuru flight timings were discussed where speakers felt that the timings of certain flights are tourist and industry-unfriendly and had limited scope. “We need to bring in a spending crowd to Mysuru to improve the economy,” Divyesh added.