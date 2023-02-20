Wearing a half-helmet? Cough up Rs. 500 fine

February 20, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Two-wheeler drivers and pillion riders take note: Wearing a helmet alone may not protect you from a fine. The Mysuru City Traffic Police are enforcing a ban on helmets that don’t carry the ISI mark and those who wear half-helmets. They are collecting a fine of Rs. 500 for violation.

This morning, the Mysuru City Traffic Police conducted a drive against half-helmets across the city. Traffic Police personnel, including Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Constables from Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, V.V. Puram and Siddarthanagar Traffic Police Stations conducted the drive against motorists wearing half-helmets at important junctions and main roads.

Ten cases each have been registered at all the five Traffic Police Stations.

“A rider wearing a sub-standard helmet or a half-helmet will be considered as helmetless and will be fined Rs. 500. This is applicable for pillion riders, too,” Police said.

The drive was being conducted as per instructions from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh and the drive against half-helmets and also against triple riding will continue in the future.

Apart from the penalty, a rider’s licence will be impounded in case of repeated offence and sent to the RTO concerned recommending suspension. According to a study, only 44 percent of motorists use ISI-marked helmets. The rest use sub-standard helmets and half-helmets just to avoid being penalised by the Police.

Officers say that two-wheeler riders often use the price of an ISI-standard helmet as an excuse. They spend thousands of rupees buying two-wheelers but are not ready to pay for a good quality helmet, Police added.