July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women (GSSSIETW), KRS Road, Mysuru, IEEE Student Branch and IEEE WIE Affinity Group, in association with IEEE, Bengaluru Section and IEEE Circuits and Systems (CAS) Society, Bengaluru Chapter, had organised a Webinar on ‘IEEE Projects on Emerging Technologies’ by Dr. Lance Chun Che Fung, Emeritus Professor, Murdoch University, Australia, Chair, IEEE R10 Educational Activities Committee, Past Chair, IEEE New Initiatives Committee.

Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, Professor and Head, GSSSIETW, IEEE Student Branch Counsellor and Convener of webinar series, welcomed. 

Dr. Lance Chun Che Fung highlighted about IEEE which is the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. One of the organisational units in IEEE is Women in Engineering (WIE). 

The goal of IEEE WIE is to facilitate recruitment and retention of women in technical disciplines globally. It aims to establish a network of IEEE members and volunteers dedicated to promoting women engineers and scientists and inspiring girls around the world to follow their academic interests in a career in engineering and science.

Dr. Lance discussed about the percentage of IEEE membership across the country and explained the role of members in each Boards, activities conducted under each board, how to form a Committee, Sections, Subsections, Chapter, Affinity Groups, Student Branches.

He highlighted the projects supported by IEEE New Initiatives Committee (NIC) and the Future Directions Committee (FDC) which has brought significant impact and implications to the industry and general public. He discussed in detail the top 10 strategic technology trends for the year 2020; opportunities, challenges in each technology.

