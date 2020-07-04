2nd IETE National-level Student Technical Paper Presentation held

July 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Institution of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), Mysuru Centre, in association with IJERT, conducted the 2nd IETE National Level Student Technical Paper Presentation recently. The online contest was inaugurated by chief guest Charu Verma, Senior Principal Scientist Head, BDD Editor, IJTK Editor, JSIR CSIR-NISCAIR, New Delhi and guest of honour, Dr. J.W. Bakal, President, IETE, New Delhi.

Prof. M.J. Sampath Kumar, Chairman, IETE Mysuru Centre, Prof. C.R. Nataraj, Former Chairman, IETE Mysuru Centre, Dr. S.R. Bhagyashree, Hon. Secretary, IETE Mysuru Centre, Professor, Department of ECE, ATMECE, Mysuru, S.M. Manjunath, Hon. Treasurer, IETE Mysuru and Dr. B.D. Parameshachari, Professor & HoD of TCE, GSSSIETW, EXECOM Members of IETE, Session Chairs and participants from various colleges were present.

Addressing the gathering, Charu Verma mentioned that this type of contest is a platform to share and exchange the original research ideas motivating our future researchers which is of importance in the era of flourishing science and technology.

She focused on importance of inclusive society, role of governance, Big data science and how data science can be used for inclusive society. She gave an insight into contribution of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) towards R&D and mentioned its involvement in combating COVID which was only possible thorough data collection. As technology is moving at very fast pace, it is very important for us to encash that in relevance to society, she said.

Dr. Bakal spoke on the importance of providing technological solutions like developing cost effective ventilators, masks etc., which is the need of the hour. He also briefed on upcoming career opportunities for students due to various projects carried out across India by Make in India, Digital India and encouraged students to be competitive enough to grab the opportunities.

Prof. Sampath Kumar highlighted the importance of elevating students from academic to industrial scenario which will help them to contribute to the prosperity of the nation which is possible by organising such technical events. He spoke on ‘Make in India’ and how such a platform can bring out the best in researchers.

IETE received 100 scholarly submissions from all over the country. The conference programme committee had a very challenging task of choosing high quality submissions. Through rigorous blind review and recommendation of reviewers, 60 quality scholarly submissions were selected for inclusion in the conference proceedings.

Papers were categorised into specific domain. In each domain the ‘Best Paper’ was awarded. Invited Session Chairs from various reputed companies and institutions have assessed the papers and fruitful suggestions given for all participants. Students, Research Scholars and faculty members from Engineering Colleges participated in technical paper presentation.