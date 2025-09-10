Week-long Dasara Yuva Sambhrama (Sept. 10-18): College troupes to perform this evening

September 10, 2025

Inauguration at Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri at 4 pm

Mysuru: Last-minute preparations are underway for Dasara Yuva Sambhrama-2025, set to begin this evening at 4 pm at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri.

Considered a prelude to the Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara, the event will feature college troupes from across Karnataka, performing cultural programmes on a variety of themes, attracting large crowds of youth.

The programme will be inaugurated by Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who will release the ceremonial fanfare to mark the start of the festivities.

Sandalwood stars Yuva Rajkumar and Amrutha Iyengar are set to participate as special attractions.

The cultural events will run daily from 4 pm to 10.30 pm until Sept. 18, showcasing the talent and creativity of students from various colleges.

The stage backdrop is being installed and tested, with sound and lighting systems undergoing frequent checks. Signboards have been put up to ensure smooth parking for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers and barricades have been installed to segregate VIP and non-VIP galleries at the Open Air Theatre.

The surrounding roads have been illuminated and welcome boards have been installed to guide visitors.

Additionally, flex boards displaying the programme schedule have been put up at key city points, including Moulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle, the entry gates of Manasagangothri campus, Maharaja’s College Grounds and Shanthaveri Gopal Gowda Circle at Nazarbad.

On the opening day, 25 college troupes will perform, beginning with the students of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, Mysuru, presenting the theme Swara Bharati.

Following them, Maharaja’s B.Ed College, Mysuru, will perform on Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, while Sahyadri Arts College, Shivamogga, will present Shivana Nritya. Sri Chayadevi College of Education, Mysuru, will showcase Guarantee Yojanegala Geeta Gucha, and Vatsalya Educational Institutions, Mysuru, will perform on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Other performances include Vidyavardhaka First Grade College, Mysuru, on Jana Kendrita Adivasi Jeevana, Maharaja’s College, Mysuru with Dasara Vaibhava, Government PU College, Kumbarkoppal on Karnataka Vaibhava, and Government Polytechnic, K.R. Pet, Mandya on Farmers.

The programme also features MMK and SDM Girls PU College, Mysuru on Janapada, BGS College of Nursing, Mysuru, on Pouranika (Shiva Nritya), Cauvery Degree College, Mandya on Nasha Mukt Bharat, Raman Polytechnic, Bengaluru on Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, Sahyadri Commerce and Management College, Shivamogga on Janapada and A.M.B. Composite PU College, Hebbal, Mysuru on Kannada Cinema.

This apart, BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagamangala, Mandya, on Shiva Nritya, Adichunchanagiri School of Natural Sciences, Mandya, on Karnataka Janapada, Gupta College of Management, Bengaluru, on Parisara Samrakshane, Saptagiri PU College, Mysuru, on Elephant Arjuna, and Government Girls PU College, Nanjangud, on Karnataka Janapada Vaividhyate Parampare.

With all arrangements in place, the city is ready to welcome youth from across Karnataka for a vibrant cultural extravaganza as part of the Dasara celebrations.