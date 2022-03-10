Week-long discount sale of Kannada books begins

March 10, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The week-long discount sale of Kannada books organised by Kannada Book Authority (KBA) began at Maharaja’s College premises here this morning.

Renowned Scholar Dr. T.V. Venkatachala Shastry, who spoke after inaugurating Kannada Pustaka Mela, said that everyone should ensure the success of the event by purchasing Kannada books on sale with huge discounts.

Maintaining that KBA is doing everything possible for promotion of Kannada books, he said it is encouraging to note that even new publishers are given an opportunity at this Mela.

KBA Chairman Dr. M.N. Nandeesh Hanche, in his address, said that the Authority could not carry out much activities due to COVID pandemic in the last two years. Now this Mega Kannada Book Mela has been organised, in which publishers from all over the State are taking part with much enthusiasm. He appealed the book-lovers to patronise Kannada books on a mega scale by purchasing them at discounted prices during the Mela.

Dr. Nandeesh said that one-day 2nd State-level Meet of Publishers will take place at Maharaja’s College on Mar. 15, the concluding day of Mega Books Mela. Renowned publisher of Mysuru T.S. Chayapathi will chair the Meet, he added.

Kannada Book Authority Administrative Officer K.P. Kiran Singh said that there are 50 stalls in the Mela, out of which 30 are put up by private publishers and the rest 20 are allotted for free for publication wings of Government Bodies, Agencies and State-run Universities.

Pointing out that the Authority is charging a very normal fee of Rs. 500 per day for private publishers, that is also inclusive of food, he appealed the general public to make good use of this Mela, where thousands of a whole range of Kannada books are put up for sale, with discounts ranging from 20 to 50 percent.

The Mela will be open from 10 am till 8.30 pm on all days till Mar. 15 and entry is free.

Additional Regional Commissioner K. Shivaraj, writer Manasa, Mysuru Dist. Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Past President M. Chandrashekar and Publisher D.N. Lokappa were present.

State-level Publishers Meet on Mar.15 The 2nd State-level Publishers Meet, hosted by Kannada Book Authority, will take place at Maharaja’s College at 10 am on Mar. 15. Veteran publisher T.S. Chayapathi of Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamaale, will chair the Meet. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate. Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji will grace the occasion. Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar and Kannada Book Authority Member Prakash Kambatthalli will be present.