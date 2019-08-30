Week-long Ganesha festival from Sept. 2
Week-long Ganesha festival from Sept. 2

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug. 30- The Mysuru Veerashaiva Sajjana Sangha will be organising several programmes for a week, marking Ganesha Festival starting from Sept. 2, at its premises located on Kabir Road, Mandi Mohalla in the city.

Ganesha Idol will be installed at 10 am on Sept. 2.

On Sept. 6, several entertainment and cultural programmes will be held starting at 6.30 pm.

On Sept. 7, State award winner Ventriloquist Suma Rajakumar of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame, will present a Talking Doll show at 7 pm.

On Sept. 8, Dasoha (mass feeding) at 11 am, followed by Mahamangalarathi at 12.30 pm.

Ganesha idol will be taken in a procession at 3.30 pm on Sept. 8 (Sunday) in the presence of a large number of devotes.

For more details, call Ph: 0821-2440134 or Mob: 96320-70134.

