Pandit Rajeev Taranath to be felicitated on Sept.1

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30-Sarod Maestro and Padma Shri Awardee Pandit Rajeev Taranath will be felicitated on Sept.1 at 5.30 pm at Rani Bahadur Auditorium, Manasagangothri, said Pt. Rajeev Taranath Felicitation Trust Trustee Prof. V.K. Natraj.

He was addressing a press meet at Patrakartara Bhavan, here yesterday and said Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will speak and Jnanpith Awardee and President of Central Sahitya Akademi Dr. Chandrashekar Kamabara will deliver the felicitation address.

University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar will be the guest of honour. This will be followed by a music concert by Vidwan Mysore M. Nagaraj and Vidwan Mysore Dr. M. Manjunath, he said.

Trustees Prof. Krishna Manavalli and N.S. Anand were present.