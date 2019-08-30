Ideas, suggestions sought for attractive illumination

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30-Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will be illuminating the Circles and buildings during the Dasara celebrations beginning from Sept.29 and ending on Oct.8. As part of this, CESC is looking for suggestions and ideas from ideators, sponsors and views from various organisations to illuminate the buildings and Circles in an attractive way.

Those interested may attend the meeting to be held on Sept.4 at 4 pm at the CESC Office, No.29, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Hinkal and give their opinions and suggestions, said Mysuru Circle Superintending Engineer K.M. Munigopalraju in a press release.