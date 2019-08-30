Ideas, suggestions sought for attractive illumination
News

Ideas, suggestions sought for attractive illumination

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30-Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) will be illuminating the Circles and buildings during the Dasara celebrations beginning from Sept.29 and ending on Oct.8. As part of this, CESC is looking for suggestions and ideas from ideators, sponsors and views from various organisations to illuminate the buildings and Circles in an attractive way.

Those interested may attend the meeting to be held on Sept.4 at 4 pm at the CESC Office,  No.29, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Hinkal and give their opinions and suggestions, said Mysuru Circle Superintending Engineer K.M. Munigopalraju in a press release.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching