Entries invited for cultural events at Ahara Mela

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30-Ahara Mela (Food Festival) will be organised as part of the Dasara Festival from Sept.29 to Oct.16 at the Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds and at MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Hotel.

Various cultural programmes have been organised for the public and for this applications have been invited from artistes both at the local and district level to perform at the Mela.

The cultural programmes will be held from 5.30 pm to 10 pm every day. Those interested in participating may submit their applications with full address and necessary documents on or before Sept. 16 by 5 pm at the new Deputy Commissioner Complex, Food and Civil Supplies Department, 2nd Floor, Room No.34, to Vasanthakumari and Vidya Ramesh.

For more information e-mail: [email protected] or call Ph: 0821-2422107, according to a press release.