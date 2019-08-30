L.V. Mukund’s Flute concert at Raaga tomorrow

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug. 30- As part of its monthly music programme and the Annual Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations, Raaga Music Academy is featuring the well-known flautist Vid. L.V. Mukund on Saturday, the 31st, at 6 pm at Prajna Kuteera, Vishwamanava Double Road, Kuvempunagar.

The Krishna Jayanti celebrations with a Mahapuja will be conducted between 5.15 pm and 6pm at the same venue.

Vid. Mukund, one of the torch- bearers of the famous ‘Belakavadi’ family, had been under the guidance of his mother Vidu. Radha Vijayaraghavan and Vid. Prapancham Balachandran. Currently he is under the tutelage of his maternal grandfather Vid. Belakavadi Rangaswamy Iyengar, a renowned veteran vocalist.

Mukund was also attracted towards flute and had been under the discipleship of Maestro Padma Shri N. Ramani. He has performed extensively alongside his Guru. This multi-talented performer has also a brilliant academic record and has given up his software job at the US to pursue music full-time.

He has performed in all major sabhas in India and abroad, some of which are Indian Fine Arts Society, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai, Gayana Samaja, Bengaluru, Shanmukhananda, Mumbai, Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana, Emory University, Atlanta. Numerous awards have also followed him. Swaralaya Bharathi of Malleshwaram Sangeetha Sabha, Asthana Vidwan of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, Ganakalashri, Ananya Yuva Puraskara, Surmani to name a few.

On Saturday, Mukund is being accompanied by Vid. J.K. Sridhar on the violin, Vid. H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on the mridanga and Vid. Raghunandan Rao on the ghata.

— Veena Arun Kumar