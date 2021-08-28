Weekend curfew continues in Mysuru

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There is no immediate relief for Mysureans as the weekend curfew in the city and district will continue today (Aug.28) and tomorrow (Aug.29), due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The 56-hour weekend curfew, which came into effect from 9 pm on Friday night, will continue till 5 am on Monday (Aug.30) as there is no modification in the curbs despite District Minister S.T. Somashekar’s statement on Friday that he would urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lift the weekend curfew as the pandemic was in control in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. This weekend curfew is the fourth one this month.

With weekend curfew in place, only shops selling essential items and goods and other essential service providers are given permission to open from 5 am till 2 pm today and tomorrow. However, milk booths are allowed to open till 8 pm and Hotels can undertake only parcel services.

Though vehicle movement is allowed, there are curbs on unnecessary travel and public movement.