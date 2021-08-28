Weekend curfew continues in Mysuru
Coronavirus Update, News

Weekend curfew continues in Mysuru

August 28, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: There is no immediate relief for Mysureans as the weekend curfew in the city and district will continue today (Aug.28) and tomorrow (Aug.29), due to COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The 56-hour  weekend curfew, which came into effect  from 9 pm on Friday night, will continue till  5 am on Monday (Aug.30)  as there is no modification in the curbs despite District Minister S.T. Somashekar’s statement on Friday that he would urge Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to lift the weekend curfew  as the pandemic was in control in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts. This weekend curfew is the fourth one this month.

With weekend curfew in place, only shops selling essential items and goods  and  other essential service providers are given permission to open from 5 am till 2 pm today and tomorrow. However, milk booths are allowed to open till 8 pm and Hotels can undertake only parcel services.

Though vehicle movement is allowed, there are curbs on unnecessary travel and public movement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching