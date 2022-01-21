Weekend curfew lifted: Night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am continues

January 21, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a huge relief to the business community as well as to the people, the State Government this afternoon announced that the weekend COVID curfew would be lifted with immediate effect.

Declaring this to media persons in Benglauru this afternoon, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that the Government has decided to do away with the contentious weekend curfew that was imposed earlier this month. However, the night curfew that is existent from 10 pm till 5 am will continue with all regulations in place.

Maintaining that the Government decided to lift the weekend curfew based on the recommendations of the expert committee, he said that the 50:50 occupancy rule in hotels and restaurants and cinema halls will continue as usual.

Also, swimming pools, gyms and other public places will be allowed to open on Saturdays and Sundays in accordance with COVID protocol, he said, adding that the people should co-operate with the Government in checking the spread of the deadly pandemic.