When a camera-shy DC savoured a sweet mango

May 27, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After inaugurating the Mango Mela and going around the exhibition and formally interacting with officers and growers, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham was given samples of mangoes to taste.

In their enthusiasm to impress the DC, Horticulture officers brought a plate with many varieties and asked the DC to taste the Sakkaraguthi variety. The DC asked the staff what is so special in this variety to which he replied that it is a rare variety grown on select farms and was much sweeter than many.

Before tasting the mango, the camera-shy DC turned towards the waiting media persons and photographers and told them that if he ate the fruit in front of them, they will endlessly flash the same on TVs and newspapers. Smiling, he then moved to a side and tasted the fruit. But the photographers were quick enough to click the photos. The officers did not stop here, they brought more cut pieces for the DC to savour but he politely refused.

