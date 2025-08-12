Will debutant Srikanta don Pattada Aane role?

August 12, 2025

Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, visited the Mathigodu elephant camp in Kodagu District on Sunday to inspect elephant Srikanta, who is set to take part in the Dasara grand procession for the very first time this year.

Her visit has stirred public curiosity over whether the 56-year-old pachyderm might be chosen as the prestigious Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant) or bear the Pattada Nishane Aane (Royal Insignia Elephant) during the festivities.

The elephant has been named Srikanta, in memory of Pramoda Devi’s late husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

This year’s Dasara celebrations, commencing on Sept. 22, will feature 14 elephants — 10 males and 4 females — divided into two squads. Three elephants, including two females, are new additions. The second squad, scheduled to arrive at the Mysore Palace by the end of this month, will include five elephants, three of which are newcomers.

Srikanta, one of the new entrants, drew special attention from Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who arrived at the camp at 4 pm on Sunday. Mahout J.R. Krishna and Kavadi K. Omkara presented Srikanta to her.

Striking features, robust physique

During her inspection, she inquired whether the elephant was sensitive to loud sounds or large crowds. The mahouts assured her that Srikanta was well-trained and fearless in the face of such disturbances.

Impressed by Srikanta’s striking facial features and robust physique, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar asked about his origins before personally feeding him jaggery and fruits. Her interaction, lasting over 20 minutes, reflected a deep interest in his background and temperament.

Srikanta was captured on Feb. 18, 2014, in the reserved forest area of the Shanivarsanthe range under the Hassan division and has since been housed and cared for at the Mathigodu camp.

Renowned for his courage and composure, Srikanta has played a vital role in several wildlife operations, including tiger and wild elephant capture missions. He stands 2.79 metres tall, 3.71 metres long and weighs 4,650 kilograms.

Traditionally, the Pattada Aane, Pattada Hasu (Royal Cow) and Pattada Kudure (Royal Horse) play symbolic roles in various rituals inside Mysore Palace, including the private Durbar presided over by scion of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru-Kodagu MP .

With this being his debut in the Dasara festivities, anticipation is mounting over whether Srikanta will lead the grand procession as the Pattada Aane or carry the royal insignia — an honour steeped in tradition and royal pride.