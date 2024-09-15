‘Will resign from CM post in 2 days’

September 15, 2024

Arvind Kejriwal’s first speech after bail leaves AAP in shock

New Delhi: Two days after he was granted bail and walked out of prison after nearly six-month stint in custody in connection with the excise policy case, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his shock resignation from the top post at a party meeting this afternoon.

In what came as a surprise to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced that he will resign in two days and vowed to return only after people “give him a certificate of honesty.”

Addressing party workers for the first time after getting out of Tihar prison on bail, he said a meeting of AAP Legislature Party will be held in a couple of days and a new AAP leader will take over as Chief Minister. In addition, Kejriwal called for early elections, demanding they be held in Nov. rather than Feb.

“I am going to resign after two days. I will ask people whether I am honest and till they respond, I won’t sit on Chief Minister’s chair. I will become Chief Minister, Sisodia Deputy CM only when people say we are honest,” he added.

Sisodia too was recently granted bail in connection with corruption allegations surrounding Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor policy.