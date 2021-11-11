Winter is here!
News, Top Stories

Winter is here!

November 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: For now, Mysuru city has got a respite from heavy rains and related woes but the cold season has kicked in and early mornings and evenings resemble the atmosphere of Malnad with fog blanketing the city roads and landmarks.

The mist-covered environment with vehicles moving with their lights on has become a favourite for photo and video hunters.

While the misty season has indeed provided a break from unscheduled showers, it has increased the problems for the elderly and children who are forced to keep themselves warm to avoid falling sick.

According to the predictions from India Meteorological Department (IMD), misty atmosphere, coupled with thick fog at many places will prevail in Mysuru for the next four days till Nov. 15 and this year, the cold season has made an early entry. Normally, it starts in the first week of December.

As per the forecast by the Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN), from Nov. 11 till Nov. 14, the maximum temperature will be between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be static at 20 degrees Celsius. 

Weather officials said that the cold spell will continue from Nov. 15 and the Mysuru region will experience its coldest days in December end and January first and second week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching