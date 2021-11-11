Winter is here!

November 11, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: For now, Mysuru city has got a respite from heavy rains and related woes but the cold season has kicked in and early mornings and evenings resemble the atmosphere of Malnad with fog blanketing the city roads and landmarks.

The mist-covered environment with vehicles moving with their lights on has become a favourite for photo and video hunters.

While the misty season has indeed provided a break from unscheduled showers, it has increased the problems for the elderly and children who are forced to keep themselves warm to avoid falling sick.

According to the predictions from India Meteorological Department (IMD), misty atmosphere, coupled with thick fog at many places will prevail in Mysuru for the next four days till Nov. 15 and this year, the cold season has made an early entry. Normally, it starts in the first week of December.

As per the forecast by the Organic Farming Research Station at Naganahalli (OFRSN), from Nov. 11 till Nov. 14, the maximum temperature will be between 23 and 29 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will be static at 20 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said that the cold spell will continue from Nov. 15 and the Mysuru region will experience its coldest days in December end and January first and second week.