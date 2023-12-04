Winter Session of State Assembly begins at Belagavi

December 4, 2023

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) stages protest at borders against Session; 10 Bills to be tabled

Belagavi: The 10-day Winter Session of the State Legislature began at 11 am today at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

The Assembly and Council will be in session from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, excluding Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 (Saturday and Sunday), according to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Over the next 10 days, the legislative corridors are expected to echo with debates, discussions and the potential passage of crucial bills. The Congress Government has geared up with a substantial legislative agenda with at least 10 key Bills that are expected to be tabled for deliberation. These proposed laws cover a spectrum of issues, reflecting the diverse challenges and opportunities facing the State.

Opposition to highlight failures

The Opposition BJP and JD(S) have announced its intent to unveil a comprehensive exposé, shedding light on 60 alleged errors committed by the Congress Government since it assumed power in May this year. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka told reporters that in the six months since the Congress Government assumed power, Karnataka witnessed a cascade of 60 mistakes that epitomises a series of administrative failures.

With a sharp focus on issues ranging from the contentious withdrawal of a CBI investigation against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to broader concerns encompassing law and order, and even drought management, the Opposition alliance is set to vigorously critique the administration.

The BJP’s resounding win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has come as a huge morale booster for the party State unit. In a bid to mount pressure on the ruling Congress, the saffron party has planned Statewide protests on Siddharamaiah Government’s ‘failure’ to implement the five pre-poll guarantee schemes.

Heavy Security

Over 5,000 Police personnel have been deployed for security as there are many protests in Belagavi district. A security team has been deployed under the leadership of City Police Commissioner S.N. Siddaramaiah.

A total of 9 IPS grade, 12 Additional SP, 37 DYSP, 92 PI, 219 PSI, 366 ASI, 3,000 Police Constables, 200 Home Guards, 35 KSRP contingents have been deployed for security. A German tent has been constructed near the Suvarna Soudha for the accommodation of 2,000 police personnel, cot, bed, pillow, charging point and hot water systems have also been provided.

MES protest

Minutes before the session, leaders and activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti along with leaders of the Shiva Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction staged a protest at Shinnolli in Chandgad taluk in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra against the Belagavi session.

The Belagavi District Administration denied permission to MES for its Maha Melava proposed to be held at the Vaccine Depot ground, Tilakwadi, in Belagavi. They raised slogans against the Karnataka Government and demanded the merger of Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra.

Against this backdrop, the MES decided to hold a Maha Melava at Shinnolli village in Maharashtra, which is 18 km away from Belagavi city. It is said that there is a possibility that Shiv Sena and NCP leaders of Maharashtra will participate.