Woes of Parasayyanahundi residents

Mysuru: The residents of Parasayyanahundi, near Police Check-Post, Srirampura, have urged Srirampura Gram Panchayat to ensure adequate drinking water besides completing road repair, underground drainage works and repair of street lights in their area.

In a memorandum submitted to the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), they took strong objection for slow pace of works. They pointed out that women, children, aged and other residents are finding it difficult to walk on the muddy roads.

As the UGD is filled with mud, the sewage water is overflowing on roads thus posing a threat to health of the people. The stagnant water on road has become a breeding place for mosquitoes. Residents are already complaining of cold, cough, fever and other mosquito borne diseases.

They also alleged that the main drinking water pipeline which was damaged during road repair works were not replaced so far.

Works on the installation of another major drinking water supply pipeline is also half completed in the area, they blamed.

Though our Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to implement a lot of programmes for improvement of health and sanitation, our local Panchayat fails to take up any sanitation programmes, they said and expressed their displeasure on Panchayat Development Officer for not ensuring proper basic facilities to their residential Layout though they are honestly paying taxes to the government.