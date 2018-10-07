Jayant Mammen Mathew elected as President of INS

Bengaluru: Jayant Mammen Mathew of Malayalam Manorama has been elected as President of Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for the year 2018-19 at its 79th Annual General Body meeting held here recently.

Shailesh Gupta of Mid-Day was elected as the Deputy President, L. Adimoolam of Health and The Antiseptic as Vice-President, Sharad Saxena, Hindustan Times (Patna) as Honorary Treasurer and Lav Saksena as Secretary General of the Society.

Following are the Executive Committee Members of INS:

S. Balasubramaniam Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar, Bhopal), Samahit Bal (Pragathivadi), V.K. Chopra (Dainik Asam), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjabi Kesari, Jalandhar), Karan Rajendra Darda (Lokmat, Aurangabad), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat, Nagpur), Jagit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily), Vivek Goenka (The Indian Express, Mumbai), Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagaran), Pradeep Gupta (Dataquest), Sanjay Gupta (Dainik Jagaran, Varanasi), Mohit Jain (Economic Times), Sarvinder Kaur (Ajit) and C.H. Kiron (Vipula & Annadata).

The other members are: M.V. Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhumi Arogya Masika), Dr. R. Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar), Vilas A. Marathe (Dainik Hindusthan, Amaravathi), Harsha Mathew (Vanitha), Naresh Mohan (Sunday Statesman), Ananth Nath (Grihashobhika, Marathi), Sumanta Pal (Amar Ujala), Pratap G. Pawar (Sakal), D.D. Purkayastha (Anand Bazaar Patrika), R.M.R Ramesh (Dinakaran), K. Rajaprasad Reddy (Sakshi, Vishakapatnam), Atideb Sarkar (The Telegraph), Rakesh Sharma (Aaaj Samaj),

Kiran D. Thakur (Tarun Bharat, Belgaum), Biju Verghese (Mangalam Weekly), Rajiv Verma (Hindustan Times, New Delhi), Vinay Verma (The Tribune), Bahubali S. Shah (Gujarat Samachar), Hormusji N. Cama (Bombay Samachar Weekly), Kundan R. Vyas (Vyapar, Mumbai), K.N. Tilak Kumar (Deccan Herald & Prajavani), Ravindrakumar (The Statesman), Kiran B. Vadodaria (Sambhaav Metro), P. V. Chandran (Grehalaksmi), Somesh Sharma (Rashtradoot Sapthahik) and Akila Urankar (Business Standard).