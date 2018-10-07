Stink around Lansdowne Building irks MLA

Mysuru: Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra visited the Lansdowne Building area recently and directed the officials from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to provide water and underground connections to the toilets there. The MLA was on a padayatra in Ward 23 that comes under his Constituency and was appalled by the state of affairs around the Lansdowne Building and surrounding areas.

Observing people who were urinating by the roadsides despite there being a public toilet, the MLA, with his nose covered with a handkerchief, fumed at the MCC officers for not providing facilities to a place that is very near to the Corporation office. The entire area reeked of unbearable stench and this irked the MLA.

People and businessmen in the area told the MLA that the public toilet was not maintained by the MCC and was unfit for human use. “Glass pieces are strewn all over the area and the roadsides are filled with garbage. Even shops and business establishments are facing a tough time in running their day-to-day business because of stench, filth and dirt,” the shopkeepers complained.

Expressing his anger over the affairs at the heart of the city and at a time when lakhs of tourists are coming to the city for Dasara, the MLA directed the officials to immediately take corrective measures. “There are a lot of heritage buildings and structures of archaeological importance in Chamaraja Constituency including Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market. If we don’t maintain them well, how can you call Mysuru a Heritage City,” he questioned them.

The MLA added that he will meet Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy soon to raise the issues of pending restoration, renovation and reconstruction of Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market.