ULB polls in Kodagu on Oct.28; Counting on Oct.31
News

ULB polls in Kodagu on Oct.28; Counting on Oct.31

Mysuru:  The Urban Local Body (ULB) polls in Kodagu, which was postponed due to floods and landslides across the district in August, will now be held on Oct. 28.

The polls will be held for Somwarpet Town Panchayat, Virajpet Town Panchayat and Kushalnagar Town Panchayat.

The Election Commission issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday last and the model code has come into immediate effect (from Oct.3), according to Kodagu Deputy Commissioner P.I. Sreevidya.

The revised poll notification will be issued on Oct.16 and the nominations have to be filed on the same day. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Oct.17 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is Oct. 20.

The polling will take place from 7am to 5pm on Oct. 28 and the counting of votes will be taken up on Oct. 31, the DC said and added that there will be no change in the earlier election process. Those who have filed nominations previously need not file papers again.

October 7, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Kodagu District in-Charge Secretary reviews flood relief works
Housing Minister inspects flood-ravaged places in Kodagu
Human skeleton found near Jodupala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching