Embracing the core elements of Classical Music: 57th Heritage Music Festival at 8th Cross Ganapathi

One of the distinguished singers of the younger generation, Vinay Sharva from Bengaluru presented an energetic concert at 8th Cross, V.V. Mohalla on the 20th of September. He was accompanied on the violin by M.A. Sundareshwaran, on mridanga by Arjun Kumar and on morching by M. Gururaj.

Opening his concert with the popular varna ‘Sarasuda ninne kori’ in Saveri, Vinay moved onto offer his obeisance to Lord Vinayaka, the Lord of obstacles with ‘Shree Maha Ganapate Surapate’ in Nata by Mayuram Vishwanatha Shastri set to Adi Tala.

‘Vallagadanaka Seeta vallabha’ in Harikambhoji, a rare composition of Tyagaraja was rendered with due respect given to ragabhava, reminding the listener of his Guru Nedanuri Krishna Murthy. The sarvalaghu kalpana swaras were intellectual. ‘Janani Ninnuvina dikkevvaramma’ in Reetigowla was neatly rendered with the chitteswara sahitya in two speeds.

The main rendition was Keeravani. The Alapana was thorough, packed with innovative sangatis. Tyagaraja’s ‘Kalikiyunte gada’ was rendered with dignity and depth with a very detailed neraval at ‘Baguga Shri Raghu Ramuni,’ filled with excellent urutus in second speed. Sundaresh on violin was very pleasing and encouraged the young artiste throughout the concert. Arjun Kumar’s mridanga was in total unison with the vocalist’s rendition and it was a pleasure to listen to his mridanga taniyavartanam with Gururaja’s morching.

Vinay followed the tradition in choosing the RTP in the raga of the varna that he delivered. The raga and the tana in Saveri, though short, were marked with purity in each swara in all the speeds. The pallavi was his own- ‘Karimora vina leda Sri Krishna’ set to Trishra nade Adi tala in Ateeta Graha. (the lyrics starting before the tala). The structure of the pallavi was a testimony of Vinay’s unparalleled hold on laya. The ragamalika swaras in Behag, Hindola and Kapi, both by the vocalist and the violinist, drew great appreciation from the audience.

Vinay concluded the concert with ‘Muddugare Yashoda’ in Kuranji by Annamacharya, which reminded the audience again of Nedanuri and a Purandaradasa devaranama ‘Tamboori Meetidava Bhavabdhi datidava’ in Sindhu Bhairavi.

By Dr. Padmavathi Narasimhan