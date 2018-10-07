Government to nominate members for MCC and other Urban Local bodies
Mysuru: With elections to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) completed, the State Government has decided to nominate members to all ULBs including the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

The JD(S)-Congress coalition Government has decided to nominate their respective party members where the two parties have a majority on their own and to nominate consensus candidates to BJP-dominated ULBs.

With the Government making moves on nominations, the JD(S) will be the beneficiary in MCC, according to sources.

The nominations to the MCC are likely to be made even before the Mayoral polls and the aspirants have already begun to lobby hard.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the JD(S), which has 18 members in the 65-member civic body, is likely to get the Mayor post as the Congress is already enjoying the Mayor post at BBMP.

