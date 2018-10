Mysuru: Alleging that office-bearers of an organisation had unnecessarily lodged a complaint against a Lawyer with Police, Advocates under the aegis of Mysuru District Bar Association boycotted the Court proceedings and staged a protest yesterday near the bust of Gandhiji in front of Law Courts Complex here.

The Advocates said that the complaint has been lodged against the Lawyer with Mandi Police and FIR also prepared.

Bar Association President G.V. Ramamurthy led the protest.