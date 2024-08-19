Woman allegedly raped while returning from party

August 19, 2024

Victim sends SOS from her cell phone

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly raped while she was returning home from a party on Saturday night in city.

A case has been registered at HSR Layout Police Station and the woman has been admitted to a hospital where the doctors are ascertaining whether she was raped. She is said to be stable.

On Saturday midnight, the woman, who was reportedly drunk, came out of a pub in Koramangala and was on her way home on her scooter when she met with an accident. Leaving her scooter behind, the woman is said to have taken a lift from a biker. On noticing the woman was heavily drunk, the biker took her to a godown at an isolated place in HSR Layout, where he reportedly raped her and left her at the spot in a semi-conscious state.

The woman, who had added her father’s cell phone number and her friend’s phone number in the SOS option on her cell phone, sent an SOS to her friend. The friend, along with other friends, arrived at the spot based on her location, rescued her and admitted her to a private hospital in Hebbagodi, following which the hospital staff informed Koramangala Police. As the incident had taken place in HSR Police limits, the jurisdictional Police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar, reacting to the incident, said that he has received preliminary information about attempt to rape a woman in HSR Layout and the woman has lodged a complaint and medical tests were being conducted.

Pointing out that there was an attempt to gang-rape the woman, Dr. Parameshwar said that this can be ascertained only after receiving the medical reports and added that the victim is being treated at a hospital.

ACP (East) Raman Gupta said that the Police were verifying details of why she had got onto the two-wheeler. “There is only one suspect. The man who gave her a lift is suspected to be the rapist and our investigations are on,” he added.

What is SOS button in cell phones and how to activate it?

SOS (Save Our Souls) is an international code signal of extreme distress. Emergency SOS provides a way to call your emergency contact without doing much more than pressing your power button a few times. Whether you are in an accidental crash, have a robbery at home, or are stuck in an undesirable situation in an unknown location, the built-in Emergency SOS features can come in handy to avoid fatal outcomes.

How to activate: Open the Settings app and scroll down and tap Safety & Emergency. This menu can be found in the Advanced Settings menu on earlier versions of Android (Android 11 and earlier). Tap Emergency contacts. Tap Add contact. Select emergency contacts from your contact list. If you wish to add someone who isn’t on your contacts list, add them to the contact list first. After adding your emergency contacts, you’re ready to turn on Emergency SOS features.

Emergency SOS has two features enabled by default and both activate when the SOS is triggered. Emergency SOS sends updates about your current location, battery status and when you start and end a phone call to your contacts.