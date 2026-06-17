News

Woman killed as tipper hits bike 

June 17, 2026

Nanjangud: A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries when a tipper vehicle rammed into the bike they were riding near Devaraj Urs Bridge in the town. 

The deceased has been identified as Manjula (55), an Anganwadi teacher at Ayarahalli village in Mysuru taluk while the injured is A.J. Mahadevappa, a native of Alathur in the taluk and resident of J.P. Nagar in Mysuru. 

The couple was proceeding on the bike from Alathur village and when they neared Devaraj Urs Bridge, the tipper rammed into the bike from behind resulting in the couple falling from the bike and coming under the wheels of the tipper vehicle, sustaining serious injuries.  

While Manjula breathed her last while being shifted to a hospital, Mahadevappa is undergoing treatment. 

Nanjangud Traffic Police, who visited the accident spot, have seized the tipper vehicle besides registering a case. 

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