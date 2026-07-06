Women now present across all beats in journalism: Speakers 

July 6, 2026

Mysuru: Women are demonstrating their capabilities across professions and steadily rising to leadership roles in the digital era, opined senior women journalists at a panel discussion held on the second and concluding day of the Mysuru Literature Festival last evening.

Participating in a session titled ‘Women’s Perspective in a Changing Media: Relevance and Necessity,’ veteran journalist and television producer H.N. Arathi, Shanthala Dharmaraj of Samyukta Karnataka and Consultant Editor, health and wellness, Chetana Belagere spoke about the evolving role of women in the media and the challenges they have overcome over the years. The discussion was moderated by senior journalist and author Preethi Nagaraj.

The panellists observed that women have long balanced professional responsibilities with family commitments and are now making their mark in every sphere. They recalled that in the past, women working late hours often faced questions and social scrutiny.

“Times have changed. Women are now willing to work night shifts as well, provided adequate safety measures are in place,” they said.

The speakers noted that women journalists were once largely confined to desk assignments. However, with the emergence of digital media platforms, their participation in field reporting and news anchoring has increased significantly.

They added that more women are now aspiring to and competing for editorial positions, which require specialised skills and leadership qualities.

Recalling the earlier days of journalism, the panellists said, women reporters covering crime and Police beats were often viewed with scepticism and such assignments were considered unsuitable for them.

“That mindset has changed. Today, women are present across all beats and are proving their competence in every area of journalism,” they said.