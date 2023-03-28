Women-only Pink Toilet inaugurated but not open for use!

March 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Pink Toilet,’ an exclusive toilet for women, located close to D. Devaraj Urs Road and Dewan’s Road Junction (behind Chamundi Guest House), coming under MCC Ward No. 23, was inaugurated by Chamaraja BJP MLA L. Nagendra on Friday.

Though the ‘women-only’ toilet facility has been inaugurated it is not open for public use as tenders have to be called for the maintenance of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that the ‘Pink Toilet,’ which is an exclusive facility for women, will be of much help to women, especially working women, as it is located in the heart of the city.

Highlighting the facilities available at this ‘Pink Toilet,’ Nagendra said that it is built at a cost of Rs. 37 lakh under the 14th Finance Plan. He also listed the road development, underground drainage construction and other key infrastructure development works going on in the Constituency.

Corporator Pramila Bharat, speaking to Star of Mysore said that the toilet building, which is constructed on a 20×20 plot, has two western toilets, two Indian toilets and a separate toilet for the specially abled.

She further said that there is one rest room, one feeding room, one dressing room and two bathrooms fitted with geysers for hot water besides stating that there is a sanitary napkin dispensing unit which dispenses a sanitary pad for Rs. 5.

Pointing out that there are plans to establish a garden next to the toilet building, she said that CCTV cameras have been installed outside the building at vantage points for security purpose.

The Corporator said that there were plans to fix Rs. 5 as the fee to use the facility as money is required to maintain the facility. Tenders will be called for the maintenance of the toilet complex and the facility will be thrown open for use shortly.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Pramila Bharath, City BJP Women’s Wing President Hema Nandish, party leaders Tanuja Mahesh, Vishweshwar Bhat, Rajendra, Surendra, Lakshmi, Mahesh, Gopalakrishna, Pramod Gowda and others were present.