Women-only Pink Toilet inaugurated but not open for use!
News, Top Stories

Women-only Pink Toilet inaugurated but not open for use!

March 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Pink Toilet,’ an exclusive toilet for women, located close to D. Devaraj Urs Road and Dewan’s Road Junction (behind Chamundi Guest House), coming under MCC Ward No. 23, was inaugurated by Chamaraja BJP MLA L. Nagendra on Friday.

Though the ‘women-only’ toilet facility has been inaugurated it is not open for public use as tenders have to be called for the maintenance of the facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagendra said that the ‘Pink Toilet,’ which is an exclusive facility for women, will be of much help to women, especially working women, as it is located in the heart of the city.

Highlighting the facilities available at this ‘Pink Toilet,’ Nagendra said that it is built at a cost of Rs. 37 lakh under the 14th Finance Plan. He also listed  the road development, underground drainage construction and other key infrastructure development works going on in the Constituency.

Corporator Pramila Bharat, speaking to Star of Mysore said that the toilet building, which is constructed on a 20×20 plot, has two western toilets, two Indian toilets and a separate toilet for the specially abled.

She further said that there is one rest room, one feeding room,  one dressing room and two bathrooms fitted with geysers for hot water besides stating that there is a sanitary napkin dispensing unit which dispenses a sanitary pad for Rs. 5.

Pointing out that there are plans to establish a garden next to the toilet building, she said that CCTV cameras have been installed outside the building at vantage points for security purpose.

The Corporator said that there were plans to fix Rs. 5 as the fee to use the facility as money is required to maintain the facility. Tenders will be called for the maintenance of the toilet complex and the facility will be thrown open for use shortly.

READ ALSO  Sombre Yoga Day

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporator Pramila Bharath, City BJP Women’s Wing President Hema Nandish, party leaders Tanuja Mahesh, Vishweshwar Bhat, Rajendra, Surendra, Lakshmi, Mahesh, Gopalakrishna, Pramod Gowda and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching