Stones pelted on BSY’s house in Shivamogga amid quota protest

March 28, 2023

Shivamogga: Former BJP Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s (BSY) house at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district was left with broken windowpanes as a protest by Banjaras over reservation turned violent yesterday.

They resorted to stone-pelting, which resulted in some Policemen being injured. In the wake of the incident, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.PC have been imposed in the town.

The majority of protesters, who were young people, swarmed close to Yediyurappa’s house and began throwing stones, breaking window panes, which caught the Police off guard.

When the situation was getting out of hand, more forces were called in and the Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the violent agitators. The protesters alleged that ‘less’ reservation was given to the ‘Scheduled Caste-Touchables’, to which the Banjara community belongs.

The Karnataka Cabinet had last week decided to introduce internal reservation amongst the SCs. After hiking reservation for the Scheduled Castes from 15 percent to 17 percent, the Government announced that 6 percent reservation would be given to SC left sub-category, 5.5 percent to SC right, 4.5 percent to Touchables and one percent to others which had angered the protesters.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the sub-categorisation had been done on a recommendation from a Cabinet Sub-Committee. He said “They (Banjaras) feared removal from the SC list, but I personally intervened and ensured they remained on the SC list.”

Appeal to people

Reacting to the violent incident, BJP leader Raghu Kautilya, who is also the Chairman of Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL), has appealed the people not to come to a wrong conclusion without understanding the essence of the inner reservation and asserted that Yediyurappa would not tolerate injustice to any community.

“Taking advantage of the innocence of the people, some leaders have instigated Banjara Community members to stage a protest which unfortunately turned violent resulting in the attack on the former CM’s house. B.S. Yediyurappa has not hurt anyone or any community in his long political journey. Following the incident, the former CM, out of affection for the people of his Constituency, has asked the authorities not to take any action against innocent people as they protested due to some misconception. This shows his motherly concern towards all communities,” Raghu said.