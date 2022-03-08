Women’s Handicrafts Mela
March 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: ZP CEO B.R. Poornima inaugurated the week-long Handicrafts Mela at J.K. Grounds here this morning.

Speaking after inaugurating International Women’s Day celebration organised by the District Administration, she said that Women’s Day is being celebrated in a more meaningful and purposeful manner these days.

Pointing out that it is happy to note that the International Women’s Day is being celebrated widely across the globe with purpose and positivity, Poornima opined that honouring women achievers from different fields, will certainly inspire other women to reach greater heights.

The mela has over 60 stalls,  displaying and selling handicraft and other homemade products exclusively produced by women self-help groups. A wide variety of homemade and domestic products are on sale at the expo, which concludes on Mar. 14.

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director (DD) Basavaraj, former DDs Vijay, Padma and others were present.

