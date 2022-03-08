City celebrates Women’s Day

March 8, 2022

Women should fight for equal rights as enshrined in the Constitution: Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

Mysore/Mysuru: International Women’s Day was celebrated across the city this morning by the District Administration, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Inner Wheel Clubs and other organisations.

Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar inaugurated the celebrations and also the KSOU’s Women’s Studies and Research Centre at Cauvery auditorium in KSOU Campus (Muktagangothri) along Hunsur Road here.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that it is not correct on the part of women to demand only 33 percent reservation when the Constitution itself has guaranteed equality for women and called upon the women to fight for equality in real terms and their Constitutional rights.

Highlighting the significance of the International Women’s Day, Pramoda Devi said it is important for women to fight for quantitative equality as the Constitution has guaranteed it.

Stating that it is not correct to refer women as the weaker gender, she called upon women to achieve expertise in the art of life and living and also become economically self-reliant.

Observing that women should take equal responsibilities with men, Pramoda Devi said this will largely help in leading a non- problematic and complete life.

Expressing happiness that women have reached the top in almost all fields, including key sectors such as Commerce, Research, Engineering and Technology, Medicine, Sports etc., she said that this shows that women are on equal terms with men in terms of capability.

Centre’s Advisory Committee member Prof. Vijayalaxmi Kosagi in her address said that our country is known for respecting women and motherhood. Contending that the status of women has undergone a sea change as compared to pre-independence days, she said that women, with their record of achievement, have shown that they are capable of doing anything. Observing that self-confidence and inner strength are key for women to achieve big in their career or life, she wanted the Government to ensure equal opportunities for women. Even great social reformers such as Mahatma Gandhi, Basavanna and Raja Ram Mohan Roy had advocated this, Prof. Kosagi added.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. Vidyashankar presided. Centre’s Founder and Co-ordinator Dr. T.M. Geethanjali, social worker Dr. A. Pushpa Iyengar, KSOU Registrar Prof. R. Rajanna, Academic Dean Dr. Ashok Kambli and others were present.