Work begins on C&D Waste Plant

February 11, 2026

Rs. 11 cr. project coming up on 9-acre land at Hanchya-Sathagalli where construction debris can be dumped by year end

Mysore/Mysuru: A long-pending Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Treatment Plant for scientific processing in Mysuru has finally begun taking shape.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has taken up the project on about nine acres of land in Hanchya-Sathagalli area at an estimated cost of Rs. 11 crore. Work commenced around 12 days ago and the C&D Waste Plant is targeted for completion by the end of this year.

C&D waste has emerged as a major concern in the city, with debris frequently dumped along the Outer Ring Road, in dried lake-beds, vacant plots and even on roadsides in residential areas.

Despite repeated efforts by authorities to curb indiscriminate dumping, warnings and fines have had little impact. Residents often dispose of bricks, concrete, soil, scrap wood and iron waste wherever convenient after demolishing buildings.

Mysuru generates more than 150 tonnes of C&D waste and such waste is often transported in trucks and dumped under the cover of darkness, making it difficult to identify the offenders.

The issue has been discussed extensively in meetings of MCC and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (now Mysuru Development Authority-MDA).

The MCC has therefore opted for a scientific solution based on the principle of turning waste into a resource.

The new processing plant is expected to provide a long-term remedy, with operations likely to begin next year.

Civil works are currently underway and discussions are being held with a Delhi-based company for the procurement of the required machinery.

Once operational, the Plant will scientifically process construction debris and convert it into usable materials such as tiles, bricks and other building products. The initiative aims to ensure that construction waste is collected and recycled instead of being dumped indiscriminately.

The project is also expected to help maintain cleanliness in Mysuru while generating useful by-products from waste. The facility will be managed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Tenders and other formal procedures will begin after completion of civil works.

MCC Assistant Executive Engineer Mrityunjaya said, “Once the C&D Plant is built, no one should dump construction waste anywhere. All collected debris will be brought to the Plant. This will keep Mysuru clean and also produce several useful by-products.”