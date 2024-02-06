Works on to repair damaged water pipeline at Bamboo Bazaar
February 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, the damaged drinking water pipeline near Railway Underbridge (RUB) at Bamboo Bazaar in Yadavagiri here is being repaired.

Following a report published in this regard in Star of Mysore on Feb. 4, Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) engineers, who woke up to the situation, undertook the repair works, to plug the leakage of several lakhs of litres of water from the pipeline.

As the water pipeline is made of iron, the damaged portion is being soldered to close the hole to check leakage of  water henceforth.

On the other hand, water was flowing from another damaged pipeline near a petrol bunk at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Circle (Highway Circle) in Bannimantap. As a large quantity of water was flowing towards Jodi Tenginamara Burial Ground Road, especially in the night hour, the newly asphalted road was damaged to an extent.

After a portion of the road was damaged, measures are taken to arrest leakage of water. But when will the Officials fix the damages of the road?

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner will be really appreciated for his uprightness if he ensures that the Officers responsible for damaging the road themselves are made to borne the expenditure towards repairing the stretch of Jodi Tenginamara Burial Ground Road.

