Minister alleges Central cut in education grants too

February 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Defending the move of the State Congress Government to stage a protest against the Centre at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi tomorrow (Feb. 7) under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa alleged that injustice is being meted out to Education Department also from the Centre.

Speaking to media persons at Government Guest House in the city this morning, he said that under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), every student should be allocated an average of Rs. 5,500 from the Centre, which varies in the range of 10 percent to 15 percent from every State.

“However, Karnataka has been allotted Rs. 2,400 per student. I have written questioning this disparity to Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, but still waiting for an opportunity to meet the Minister,” he claimed.

Unlike other Departments, the School Education and Literacy Department is bigger and full of challenges and issues that remain to be addressed. A total of 1.2 crore students study in 58,000 Government schools. Taking into cognisance the need for opportunities for students to perform, three annual exams were introduced.

A total of 1.2 lakh II PU students appeared for the third exam and 42,000 among them passed. Similar system is introduced in the SSLC exam too and the usage of word ‘supplementary’ in marks sheet has been discontinued, he added.

On the proposal to introduce ragi malt to school students under Ksheera Bhagya Yojane, he said it will be implemented soon. “Ksheera Bhagya Yojane is already in force with milk given to students thrice a week. Plans are on the anvil to add ragi malt powder with milk. Testing is underway at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysuru,” he added.