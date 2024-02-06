Three house burglars arrested

February 6, 2024

Gold ornaments, silver coins and cash totalling Rs. 47.42 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: Narasimharaja (NR) Police have arrested three house burglars and have recovered gold ornaments, silver coins and cash, all worth Rs. 47,42,000 from them.

Those arrested are 25-year-old Syed Ayub and 42-year-old Mohammed Munna, residents of Kalyangiri and Shanthinagar and 48-year-old Prasad alias Asif. They were waiting on the Outer Ring Road near Unnati Nagar to sell the stolen valuables when the Police picked them up on Jan. 29. The Police have launched a hunt to nab another accused, who is absconding.

During interrogation, NR Police came to know that they had burgled a house of a doctor in Maddur and had decamped with 830 grams gold ornaments and had lifted a Hyundai Santro car, which was parked in front of a house in KR Nagar. The accused were using the stolen car to commit crimes.

The Cops also came to know that they had burgled a house at VV Puram in city, Rs. 20,000 cash from a gas distribution agency near Narayana Hospital in Rajivnagar. The accused were jailed for various crimes they had committed and Syed was released on bail on Dec. 26, 2023, Munna on Nov. 28, 2023 and Asif was released from jail on bail on Jan. 7, 2024.

Following their arrest, the Police have solved one case each in Maddur, Srirangapatna Rural, KR Nagar, Mysuru South and VV Puram Police Stations.

The three accused had a total of 30 cases registered against them and again took to crime after coming out of jail.

NR Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar produced the three accused before a Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

DCPs M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic) and NR Sub-Division ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided NR Inspector Lakshmikanth Talawar, Sub-Inspector S.K. Ganesh and staff T.M. Adam, M. Mohankumar, C. Sunil Kumar, D.S. Doddegowda, K. Eeresh, C. Basavaraju and Parashuram in the nabbing and seizing operation.