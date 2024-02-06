Skycraft – Soaring Skies Kite Making Competition held
News

February 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Skycraft: Soaring Skies Kite Making Competition, hosted by Jito (Jain International Trade Organisation)Ladies Wing Mysuru, was held in city recently. The event for children aged 7 to 12 years witnessed active participation from young talents.

KKG (Karnataka-Kerala-Goa)  Zone Convener Chandragupt, Jito Mysuru Chairman Kantilal, Chief Secretary Goutham Salecha, Jito Ladies Wing Convener Vinod Bakliwal, Jito Youth Vice-Chairman Siddharth, Jito Ladies Wing Working Chairperson Mona, Chief Secretary Rajani Dagaliya, Vice-Chairperson Sapna Gandhi, Treasurer Sarita Baghmar, Joint Secretary Meenakshi Kothari and Working Committee Members were present on the occasion.

Children immersed themselves in the joy of crafting kites, showcasing their artistic flair. Prizes were given to top three winners, while all participants received consolation prizes.

