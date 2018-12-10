Works to extend Mysore Airport runway from January 2019: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has said that the works to extend Mysore Airport runway would commence in January 2019. He was speaking after inaugurating the Lingambudhi Park yesterday.

“The process to acquire 300 acres of land near Mandakalli on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road is on and the works will commence soon after the acquisition. The runway would be extended to 2.7 km from the existing 1.7 km, he said. With the expansion, big aircraft can operate from Mysuru to Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and other parts. The Union government has sanctioned Rs. 700 crore for this,” he said.

He pointed out that the length of the present Mysore Airport runway acted as a limiting factor against its use by larger aircraft. There is demand for operating flights to other cities. Owing to its short length, only small aircraft can be operated on the existing runway, he said.

The project was delayed since the airport is next to the Railway Station and a National Highway. However, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has received security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the State government has initiated the process to acquire land,” said MP Simha.

Pratap Simha opined that the expansion of the airport would turn Mysuru into the second capital of Karnataka. “The proposed Railway projects aiming to improve connectivity between Mysuru, Mandya and the rest of the country would give the tourism industry in the region a huge boost, he said. These development projects will draw more tourists to Mysuru and attract investment by industries.

During his speech, Pratap Simha said that Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda had taken keen interest in the development works, especially the Railways and the Airport expansion work. “It is due to his intervention, the land acquisition process has become smooth,” the MP said.

“The much needed construction of the Second Satellite Railway Terminal for Mysuru at Naganahalli village has become a smooth process. The project requires a minimum of 370 to 400 acres of land and G.T. Devegowda was instrumental in convincing the villagers to hand over land for the project,” Simha said.

The work on widening the Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway will start on Jan. 8 and the project will be completed by 2020. The process of land acquisition has been completed and the government has released Rs. 7,000 crore for the project. The Union government has provided Rs. 1.44 lakh crore for development of roads, he added.

