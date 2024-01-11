Workshop on handling human-wildlife conflicts

January 11, 2024

Members of Leopard Task Force, Elephant Task Force, frontline staff trained in ground operations

Mysore/Mysuru: In response to the escalating threat posed by leopards, elephants and other wild animals in the Mysuru region, specialised task forces have been established to address the situation. A dedicated Leopard Task Force has been formed in the Mysuru Circle, while an Elephant Task Force has been deployed in the Hunsur area.

To enhance the efficiency and preparedness of these Task Forces, a workshop on ‘Conservation and Management of Leopard and Elephants’ was conducted on Jan. 10 at the Forest Guards Training Centre in Yelwal.

The event saw the participation of over 100 members — 45 members from the Leopard Task Force, 32 members from the Elephant Task Force (including outsourced employees), 20 frontline staff and 2 sub-zone forest officers from the Bidar Division.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle Dr. M. Malathi Priya inaugurated the workshop and delivered the inaugural address. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF – Territorial) Dr. K.N. Basavaraju presided over the event, providing crucial information on leopards trapped in buildings, human habitation and the utilisation of drone-based tracking and driving operations.

The workshop featured DCF Hunsur P.A. Seema, who highlighted essential DOs and DON’Ts in rescue and drive operations. Veterinary Officer Dr. Madan Kompal shared insights on post-rescue/ capture operations while Ph.D scholar Dr. S. Nishant provided valuable information on Asian elephant ecology, behaviour, human-elephant interactions, mitigation measures and health & safety protocols.

Key presentations during the workshop included Assistant Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Sub-Division N. Laxmikanth on leopards in sugarcane and agriculture fields and Zonal Forest Officer, Wildlife Zone Santhosh Hugar, who spoke about leopards in morbid and injured conditions, as well as insights into leopard cubs. The workshop concluded with Assistant Conservator of Forests, Hunsur Division Mahadevaiah providing important closing remarks, emphasising the collaborative efforts required to address the challenges posed by wildlife in the region.