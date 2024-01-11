MCC begins raids to check sale of plastic flags ahead of Republic Day

January 11, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation, anticipating sales of banned plastic National Flags ahead of Republic Day celebration on Jan. 26, have begun conducting raids on shops to check the sales of National Flags in city from yesterday.

Following instruction from MCC Additional Commissioner M.J. Roopa, Zonal Commissioners of all nine MCC Zones began a seizure raids in their respective jurisdictions. The raids are being conducted with the help of Health Inspectors, Environmental Engineers and supporting staff.

The MCC officials informed the shopkeepers that it is a criminal offence to manufacture, store, sell and use of plastic National Flags besides telling them that only National Flags made from cloth were legal and allowed to be sold in shops. They warned the shopkeepers that they would seize the plastic flags if found and the reader will be heavily fined.