World Environment Month celebrations by BAI

May 30, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre, has organised a month-long World Environment Month Celebration (WEMC) with the theme ‘Solutions to Plastic Pollution’ by hosting various events in city from June 1.

The celebrations will be inaugurated by Conservation Biologist Sanjay Gubbi at 6.30 pm on June 1 at Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Auditorium in Vishweshwaranagar. Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) K.N. Basavaraja will be the guest of honour. BAI Mysore Centre Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, Hon. Secretary K.S. Balaji, WEMC Organising Committee Chairman A.S. Yoganarasimha, Hon. Secretary V. Gurudatt and others will be present.

June 5: Planting of saplings in and around Mysuru. (Contact K.N. Ravishankar – 97398-37888 or S.L. Dinesh – 94487-52964).

June 10 & 11: MyGreen 2023 Eco Friendly Expo from 10 am to 8.30 pm at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in Shivarampet. Entry is free. (Contact V. Srinath – 98453-17373 or M. Rathnaraj – 93421-84488).

June 11: Planting of saplings at several localities in and around Mysuru. (Contact K.N. Ravishankar – 97398-37888 or S.L. Dinesh – 94487-52964).

June 13: Day with homemaker. Workshop on ‘Use of eco-friendly home appliances and products’ will be held from 10 am at MBCT auditorium. (Contact Venkatesh Prasad – 98453-29553 or H. Ashwath Narayan – 94491-32379).

June 17: Green Treasure Hunt for BAI, CREDAI, IGBC members and their families will be held from 7 am. (Contact S. Prakash – 93421-51113 or M.V. Vinod Kumar – 94814-38359).

June 18: Cyclothon will be flagged off from the foot of Chamundi Hill at 6 am. (Contact B.S. Chandrashekar Bharadwaj – 99455-17198 or G. Ashok – 94480-61112).

June 21: Yoga Day will be held. (Contact D. Srihari – 98862-08000 or N. Lokesh – 98454-97287).

June 24: Planting of saplings at several localities in and around Mysuru. (Contact K.N. Ravishankar – 97398-37888 or S.L. Dinesh – 94487-52964).

June 25: Drawing and painting competition for school children on the topic ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’ from 10 am at MBCT premises, Vishveshwaranagar. (Contact B. Rajesh Darira – 90360-19604 or K.L. Gururaj – 98451-22100).

June 29: Trekking for BAI members & their families. (Contact A. Dinesh – 94484-93364 or C.D. Krishna – 94480-57016).

June 30: Valedictory of World Environment Month Celebrations will be held from 6.30 pm at MBCT auditorium. (Contact S.H. Srinivas – 94480-51801 or M.D. Chandrashekar – 94480-49242). As part of the month-long celebrations, street plays will be staged three times at prominent places in city.