Wrestler Babita Phogat of ‘Dangal’ fame joins BJP

August 12, 2019

New Delhi: Babita Phogat, the medal-winning sportsperson from Haryana’s wrestler family that inspired the Aamir Khan-starrer Bollywood film ‘Dangal’, joined the BJP today in New Delhi.

She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. Her father and Dhronacharya awardee Mahavir Phogat also switched parties and joined his daughter in the BJP.

Mahavir Phogat, who confirmed that he and his daughter Babita were joining the BJP at Haryana Bhawan yesterday, said: “BJP Government did a great work by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.”

Phogat also showered praises on Haryana Government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal “for providing the State with a transparent Government and recruiting youth in a fair manner.”

The Phogat family hails from Balali village of Dadri and there is speculation that the family expects Babita to be fielded from either Badhra or Dadri Assembly segments of Dadri district.

Babita, who is recovering from an injury, also aims to qualify for the Olympics and eventually bring home the glory of an Olympic gold medal.