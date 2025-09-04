Writer Banu Mushtaq thanks Kannadigas

September 4, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration officially invited International Booker Prize winner and Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara at her house in Hassan town yesterday. The Dasara Reception Committee led by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, invited Banu Mushtaq, as per tradition, by honouring her with a silk shawl, Mysore Peta and memento of elephant, along with fruits.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said, the State Government has selected Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara this year on Sept. 22 atop Chamundi Hill. Hence, the District Administration, has extended an official invitation to Banu Mushtaq. Apart from inaugurating Dasara, Banu Mushtaq was also invited to participate in several other programmes organised as part of Dasara.

Briefing on Dasara preparations, Deputy Commissioner said, while Dasara begins on Sept.22, Jumboo Savari is on Oct. 2. The invitation of cultural events is being prepared while arrangements for other events are on.

I would like to express my gratitude to all Kannadigas, the Karnataka Government, the Chief Minister and the Mysuru District Administration for extending Dasara invitation. I will be leaving for a foreign tour in two days and will seek information about Dasara events upon returning from the tour. I would like to share the joy of being a part of the Nada Habba with the whole of Kannadigas.”

— Banu Mushtaq